Marshall County Health Dept. reports 54 new positive cases

Moundsville, W.Va. – The Marshall County Health Department has received confirmation of 54 new positive cases and 47 new probable cases. These new cases were received at the Health Department from January 2 through January 4, 2021.

The Health Department continues to work on investigations, contact tracing for current active cases and vaccinations.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 1814 confirmed cases and 396 probable cases, 345 of which are in isolation at home, 6 hospitalized, 51 associated deaths and 1808 whom have been released from isolation.

Everyone can assist in stopping this rapid increase of cases by wearing masks when in public, maintaining social distance and avoiding large scale events.

For more information, contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840 or visit our Facebook page at Marshall County Health Department – WV.