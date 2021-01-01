Marshall County Health Dept. reports 61 new positive COVID-19 cases

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va – The Marshall County Health Department has received confirmation of 61 new positive cases and 14 new probable cases.

Of these positive cases, 53 of these are a continuation of those cases which had previously been reported out as part of the Northern Regional Jail Outbreak on the WVDHHR COVID 19 Correctional Facilities Website, https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/Correctional-Facilities.aspx, but had not previously been reported to the Health Department for entry into the Chexout Computer system where the data for the WVDHHR dashboard is stored. All 53 of these cases have since recovered. Marshall County continues to report these cases to continue our transparency of case numbers within the county.

The Health Department continues to work on investigations and contact tracing for current active cases.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 1760 confirmed cases and 355 probable cases, 336 of which are in isolation at home, 7 hospitalized, 51 associated deaths and 1721 whom have been released from isolation.

Everyone can assist in stopping this rapid increase of cases by wearing masks when in public, maintaining social distance and avoiding large scale events.

For more information, contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840 or visit our Facebook page at Marshall County Health Department – WV.