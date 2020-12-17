Marshall County Health Dept. reports eight new COVID-19 cases

Moundsville, WV – The Marshall County Health Department received confirmation 8 new positive cases and 2 new probable cases. The Health Department continues to work on investigations and contact tracing.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 1471 confirmed cases and 250 probable cases, 436 of which are in isolation at home, 12 hospitalized, 40 associated deaths and 1233 whom have been released from isolation.

Everyone can assist in stopping this rapid increase of cases by wearing masks when in public, maintaining social distance and avoiding large scale events.

Due to Marshall County remaining in an elevated status, the Health Department will continue with the listed testing:

12/18/2020 10am – 2pm

Testing to be conducted at the Health Department.

For more information, contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840 or visit our Facebook page at Marshall County Health Department – WV.