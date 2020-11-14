Marshall County Health Dept. reports one COVID-19 death and 13 new positive cases

MOUNDSVILLE, WV – Marshall County Health Department received confirmation today of the tenth death of a Marshall County resident associated to COVID-19. Today, we received notification that we had lost a 87-year-old female who was a resident of a rehab facility at the time of her passing.

Our hearts are heavy with the loss of another Marshall County resident associated with COVID-19. The thoughts and prayers of the staff at the Health Department and all county offices are with the family and friends of this female during this difficult time.

The Health Department received confirmation 13 new positive cases including male (20’s), male (20’s), female (70’s), male (50’s), male (30’s), male (60’s), female (40’s), male (50’s), male (50’s), male (70’s), male (60’s), male (70’s), female (teens). The probable cases include a preteen male, female (40’s), female (60’s), male (50’s) and female (20’s). Two probable cases have been transferred to positive due to confirmation testing.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 687 confirmed cases and 89 probable cases, 330 of which are in isolation at home, 8 hospitalized, 10 associated deaths and 428 whom have been released from isolation.

Everyone can assist in stopping this rapid increase of cases by wearing masks when in public, maintaining social distance and avoiding large scale events.

For more information, contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840 or visit our Facebook page at Marshall County Health Department – WV.