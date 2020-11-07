Marshall County Health Dept. reports one COVID-19 related death and 7 new cases

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. – Marshall County Health Department received confirmation today of the sixth death of a Marshall County resident associated to COVID-19.

They released this statement:

“Today, we lost an 83-year-old female who was a resident of a long-term care facility at the time of her passing.

Our hearts are heavy with the loss of another Marshall County resident associated with COVID-19. The thoughts and prayers of the staff at the Health Department and all county offices are with the family and friends of this lady during this difficult time.”

Marshall County Health Department received confirmation of 7 new positive and 2 probable cases in Marshall County. All individuals report mild symptoms, female (70’s), female (40’s), male (50’s), female (50’s), female (40’s), female (50’s). female (70’s), male (40’s), female (60’s).

This brings Marshall County to a total of 486 confirmed cases and 56 probable cases, 195 of which are in isolation at home, 7 hospitalized, 6 associated deaths and 342 whom have been released from isolation.

Everyone can assist in stopping this rapid increase of cases by wearing masks when in public, maintaining social distance and avoiding large scale events.

Marshall County has gone into the RED Alert color on the WVDHHR map. We will be continuing community testing as listed below, with more to be scheduled. We have received information that there is an adjustment to the time at Cameron City building tomorrow as shown below.

We are also working with WV Health Command on finalizing additional testing events for the next week and will push information out on those as soon as everything has been approved.

We recommend that those coming to one of our community testing events, go to wv.getmycovidresult.com and register for an account. Bring the QR code you receive to the testing event and you will be able to track your test from your account. This makes it MUCH, MUCH easier to be able to obtain your results and to print your results from home.

Community testing events will held at the following locations

November 7

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Marshall County Health Department

513 6th Street

Moundsville, WV

8:00 AM -12:00 PM

McMechen Volunteer Fire Department

811 Marshall St.

McMechen, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Cameron City Building

44 Main Street

Cameron, WV

For more information, contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840.