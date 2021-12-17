Marshall County Health Dept. reports one COVID death and 9 new cases

The CDC made the announcement shortly after the World Health Organization (WHO) classified the omicron variant, or B.1.1.529, as a Variant of Concern. (Getty Images)

Moundsville, W.Va. – Marshall County Health Department received confirmation today of 1 death of a Marshall County resident associated to COVID-19. Today, we received notification that we lost an 86-year-old female who was hospitalized at the time of her passing.

Our hearts are heavy with the loss of this Marshall County resident associated to COVID-19. The thoughts and prayers of the staff at the Health Department and all county offices are with the family and friends of this lady during this difficult time.

The Marshall County Health Department has also received confirmation of 9 new positive cases and 8 new probable cases. The Health Department continues to work on investigations and contact tracing for current active cases.

Due to potential delays in reporting to all state level resources, the Marshall County Health Department recommends everyone to obtain current total numbers from the WVDHHR COVID 19 dashboard website, https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx.

Testing continues at the Health Department:

Monday, December 20 9:00am – 1:00pm

Wednesday, December 22 9:00am – 1:00pm

Tuesday, December 28 9:00am – 1:00pm

Thursday, December 30 9:00am – 1:00pm

Mobile Testing

Tuesday, December 21 Cameron City Hall 11:00am – 5:00pm

Friday, December 24 NO TESTING

Tuesday, December 28 Benwood City Hall 11:00am – 5:00pm

Friday, December 31 NO TESTING

Free State PCR Testing now available at Moundsville Pharmacy Monday through Friday 9am – 6pm and Saturday 9:00am – 1:00pm. Availability may change over next 2 weeks due to Holiday hours.

For more information, contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840 or visit our Facebook page at Marshall County Health Department – WV.