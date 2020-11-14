Marshall County Health Dept. reports one death and 51 new COVID-19 cases

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — The Marshall County Health Dept. received confirmation of one death associated with COVID-19, 51 new positive and 9 probable cases in Marshall County.

Marshall County Health Department received confirmation today of the ninth death of a Marshall County resident associated to COVID-19. Today, we lost a 80-year-old female who was a resident of a long-term care facility at the time of her passing.

Our hearts are heavy with the loss of another Marshall County resident associated with COVID-19. The thoughts and prayers of the staff at the Health Department and all county offices are with the family and friends of this female during this difficult time.

The Health Department continues to work on investigations and contact tracing. Due to the extraordinary demand on the staff, we will not be providing a detailed listing of each of these cases at this time due to these time constraints. Cases have been transferred from probable to positive due to confirmation testing.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 674 confirmed cases and 86 probable cases, 313 of which are in isolation at home, 10 hospitalized, 9 associated deaths and 428 whom have been released from isolation.

Everyone can assist in stopping this rapid increase of cases by wearing masks when in public, maintaining social distance and avoiding large scale events.

We recommend that those coming to one of our community testing events, go to wv.getmycovidresult.com and register for an account. Bring the QR code you receive to the testing event and you will be able to track your test from your account. This makes it MUCH, MUCH easier to be able to obtain your results and to print your results from home.

Community testing at Cameron has been cancelled ongoing due to need for the National Guard in other communities at this time. Community testing events will be held at the following locations

November 14

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Marshall County Health Department

513 6th Street

Moundsville, WV For more information, contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840 or visit our Facebook.