Marshall County Health Dept. reports one death associated to COVID-19 and 22 new positive cases

Moundsville, WV – Marshall County Health Department received confirmation today of 1 death of a Marshall County resident associated to COVID-19. Today, we received notification that we lost a 62-year-old male who was hospitalized at the time of his passing.

Our hearts are heavy with the loss of this Marshall County resident associated with COVID-19. The thoughts and prayers of the staff at the Health Department and all county offices are with the family and friends of this gentleman during this difficult time.

The Marshall County Health Department also received confirmation 22 new positive cases and 7 new probable cases. The Health Department continues to work on investigations and contact tracing.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 1463 confirmed cases and 250 probable cases, 496 of which are in isolation at home, 11 hospitalized, 40 associated deaths and 1167 whom have been released from isolation.

Everyone can assist in stopping this rapid increase of cases by wearing masks when in public, maintaining social distance and avoiding large scale events.

Due to Marshall County remaining in an elevated status, the Health Department will continue with the listed testing:

12/16/2020 10am – 2pm

12/18/2020 10am – 2pm

All testing to be conducted at the Health Department.

For more information, contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840 or visit our Facebook page at Marshall County Health Department – WV.