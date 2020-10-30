Marshall County Health Dept. reports record daily number of 38 new COVID-19 cases

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Mark Ackerman, Threat Preparedness Director of the Marshall County Health Dept., reports that the county has identified a record number of daily cases today.

That number is 38.

Ackerman said cases are coming from the Northern Regional Jail and a nursing home.

The National Guard will have testing available on Sunday at the health department on 6th Street in Moundsville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

