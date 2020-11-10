Marshall County Health Dept. reports seventh COVID-19 death; 21 new cases

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. – Marshall County Health Department received confirmation today of the seventh death of a Marshall County resident associated to COVID-19. Today, we lost a 65-year-old male who was a resident of a long-term care facility at the time of his passing.

Our hearts are heavy with the loss of another Marshall County resident associated with COVID-19. The thoughts and prayers of the staff at the Health Department and all county offices are with the family and friends of this gentleman during this difficult time.

Marshall County Health Department received confirmation of 21 new positive and 8 probable cases in Marshall County. Those positives who are reporting mild symptoms are female (20’s), female (20’s), male (40’s), female (20’s), male (50’s), male (50’s), female (50’s), male (50’s), female (70’s), male (60’s), female (50’s), male (preteen), female (40’s), female (50’s), male (40’s), male (60’s), male (80’s), female (60’s); those reporting moderate symptoms are male (80’s), male (40’s); those reporting severe are male (20’s who is hospitalized), female (50’s who is hospitalized).

One probable is asymptomatic, male (60’s), those reporting mild symptoms are male (40’s), female (70’s), female (teens), male 40’s), female (20’s), male (60’s) and a female (60’s).

This brings Marshall County to a total of 551 confirmed cases and 70 probable cases, 263 of which are in isolation at home, 9 hospitalized, 7 associated deaths and 342 whom have been released from isolation.

Everyone can assist in stopping this rapid increase of cases by wearing masks when in public, maintaining social distance and avoiding large scale events.

We recommend that those coming to one of our community testing events, go to wv.getmycovidresult.com and register for an account. Bring the QR code you receive to the testing event and you will be able to track your test from your account. This makes it MUCH, MUCH easier to be able to obtain your results and to print your results from home.

Community testing events will be held at the following locations

November 10-11

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Marshall County Health Department

513 6th Street

Moundsville, WV

November 12

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Marshall County Health Department

513 6th Street

Moundsville, WV

November 13-14

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Marshall County Health Department

513 6th Street

Moundsville, WV

November 10-14

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Cameron City Building

44 Main Street

Cameron, WV

For more information, contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840 or visit our Facebook page at Marshall County Health Department – WV.