UPDATE: Marshall County Health Dept. vaccination appointments being taken at a new number

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF)

Marshall County residents age 80 or older are now being asked to call a different number to schedule their COVID-19 vaccinations for Monday.

TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL THIS NUMBER:

(304) 845-7840, ext. 101

7News received several calls from Marshall County residents who tried to make an appointment Saturday morning through the dedicated vaccination number, 304-551-4296.

That number is not working.

Mark Ackermann of the Marshall County Health Department explained that the phone line was down but the provider had not yet restored it.

Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates.