UPDATE: Marshall County Health Dept. vaccination appointments being taken at a new number

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF)
Marshall County residents age 80 or older are now being asked to call a different number to schedule their COVID-19 vaccinations for Monday.
TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL THIS NUMBER:
(304) 845-7840, ext. 101
7News received several calls from Marshall County residents who tried to make an appointment Saturday morning through the dedicated vaccination number, 304-551-4296.
That number is not working.
Mark Ackermann of the Marshall County Health Department explained that the phone line was down but the provider had not yet restored it.
Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates.