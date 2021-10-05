Marshall County health numbers show both good and bad trends

There’s mixed news in Marshall County’s recent COVID numbers.

Preparedness Director Mark Ackermann says the case numbers are going down, but COVID-related death numbers are going up.

He says they have recorded three deaths at the beginning of this week, and at least three last week as well.

“The numbers are going down, but unfortunately what the public is also seeing is some of the associated deaths occurring now, of those who have been in the hospital for a little while,” Ackermann said. “So as the governor and everybody had said for a while, we’d start to see a decrease but we’d also potentially see a rise in associated deaths, and that’s what we’ve been seeing.”

The Marshall County Health Department held a drive-through clinic at the county fairgrounds Tuesday.

It was for people who have gotten both doses of Pfizer vaccine and are now six months out and eligible for a booster.

He said they’re planning more drive-through clinics in the near future.

He said we may hear more definitive news about a Moderna vaccine booster in the next few weeks.