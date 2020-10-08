Marshall County Honoring Families of Fallen Soldiers with Monument

moundsville, w.va (WTRF) — Families are remembering their loved ones who have fallen for our freedoms… all over the Mountain State. Gold Star Family Memorial Monuments honor those brave men and women in many cities, and the newest is right here in the Ohio Valley.

“Others sacrificed their lives so I can be who I am, live in a free country. If we ever lose that, America is done.” Hershel Woody Williams, originator of the foundation

Just a silent reminder of those who have fallen for our freedoms is standing tall in Marshall County.

Only hours ago this monument has been dedicated… all thanks to the Hershel “Woody ” Williams Medal of Honor Foundation.

“It’s just a dream that never dreamed who happened.” Hershel Woody Williams, originator of the foundation

This is just another Gold Star Families Memorial Monument Dedication that Williams is talking about. It’s their 79th in 49 of the 50 states… 8th in just the Mountain State alone.

“It’s because of great people in good communities that make all this happen.” Hershel Woody Williams, originator of the foundation

All over Gold Star Families won’t ever forget. That’s who this is for, and that’s who this pays tribute to.

“This brings the Gold Star families together, so that they can have a relationship with each other, sharing their grieving.” Hershel Woody Williams, originator of the foundation

They are families who have lost a loved one in the military while in service.

“It’s rewarding to them, and a blessing really.” Hershel Woody Williams, originator of the foundation

Even the families say they themselves couldn’t be anymore grateful.

“We love everything they’re doing for us… it’s just overwhelming at times. You just want to break down, but we just got to keep moving forward.” Cathy Hannond, Gold Star Mother

The Foundation has been dedicating memorial monuments like this since 2013.

