MOUNDSVILLE, W. Va. (WTRF)-It’s also the day many in Marshall County paid tribute to the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Over a hundred honored our veterans and fallen soldiers during the ceremony. Veterans, military families, and proud Americans all came out.

It started off with the Pledge of Allegiance and patriotic music and wrapped up with a 21 Gun Salute.

The ceremony reminded everyone of the sacrifices made on our behalf.

“So, today is not only a day of grieving their loss but celebrating their life. Today is about our veterans who fought and died in service of our country. So, this is a small way of just remembering them and giving back.” Zachary Allman, combat veteran

Several special guests also paid tribute during the ceremony. Those include the Moundsville Honor Guard, Boy Scouts, Veterans, and Gold Star Families.