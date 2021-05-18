Marshall County honors veterans and their families with special books

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Marshall County veterans and their families were honored for their service on Tuesday.

It’s part of the memorial project that includes the Veterans Plaza, which can be seen on the Courthouse lawn.

The project is the result of extensive research done by a committee to determine county residents who died while in service to their country.

To honor that service, County Commissioners presented the families of some of those veterans with books containing information on service members dating all the way back to the civil war.

Speaking for the Commission, we are very humbled and very honored to be able to be in the presence of the families of these individuals that made the ultimate sacrifice. John Gruzinskas, President, Marshall County Commission

The books contain detailed information on each of the veterans including their branch of service, where and when they served and the date of their death.