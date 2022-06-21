Needing family fun plans this weekend, Marshall County will be where you want to be.

The 2nd annual Marshall County Family Fun Night will take place at Glen Dale Park on Saturday, June 25 from 6 pm-10 pm.

The event will have free-swimming, food trucks, raffles, games, and guest appearances by Spider-Man and the WVU Mountaineer.

Other events will include a tug of war to see who becomes the strongest fireman in the Ohio Valley a musical act and a comedian.

Any profit from the event will be donated to Helping Heroes.

Magistrate Zach Allman is hosting the event