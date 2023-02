UPDATE: Feb. 16, 2023 4:40 p.m.

Officials say there were no injuries in the Moundsville structure fire.

The home appears to be a complete loss.

Officials are currently battling a fire in Moundsville

The fire is located at 1701 3rd Street in Moundsville.

Moundsville and Glen Dale fire departments are currently on the scene

Injuries are unknown at this time.

