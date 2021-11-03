Marshall County in need of Epi-pens

MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)

The Marshall County Health Department was facing a hardship.

They were eager to start offering vaccinations to the newly approved age group of five to 11-year-olds.

But there was one thing they needed but couldn’t afford.

It turns out, they’ll get by with a little help from their friends.

Whenever you give vaccinations, you have to have Epi pens on hand in case of allergic reactions.

The Marshall County Health Department has them, but not in pediatric doses.

That would have cost an extra $600 that they didn’t have.

So they put the word out.

And immediately they heard from the Ladies League of Marshall County and First Choice Realtors.

“We reached out to the community and instantly we had multiple groups wanting to go ahead and donate for us,” said Mark Ackermann, health department threat preparedness director. “So two wonderful groups donated epinephrine pens for these kids so we can do pediatric doses hopefully starting as early as later this week.”

“We look forward to helping any children or anybody in the health field that we can, or any good cause,” said Kevin McGilton, co-owner of First Choice Realtors. “So we hopped right on this to help. Hopefully they won’t need to but if so, it is available.”

In all the vaccinations they’ve given, they say they’ve never had anyone who needed an Epi pen.

But they always have to have them ready.

Speaking of ready, they’ve got the first 100 doses for five to 11-year-olds ready to go.

They could start giving those shots as early as Friday.