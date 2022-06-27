MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A local magistrate is being honored for his community leadership across the state of West Virginia.



Marshall County Magistrate Zachary Allman was recently named one of the Generation Next 40 under 40 honorees in West Virginia.

You don’t get into public service for awards or the money or any type of praise like that. You get into it to help people and to make Marshall County, West Virginia a better place and this is a wonderful community full of wonderful people. Zachary Allman, Marshall County Magistrate

This award recognizes leaders who are truly making a difference in the communities they serve.

Allman said he’s always hoped to be more than a magistrate for the people of Marshall County. He wants to make the community a better place.

He frequently plans events in the county, including a family fun night just this past weekend.

We have so much to offer the rest of the state and the rest of the country. Just doing my part to make this area a better place to live for my family, for my kids, for my community it just means the world to me. Zachary Allman, Marshall County Magistrate

Allman said he believes he is the only honoree from the Northern Panhandle.

