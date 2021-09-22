Marshall County man admits to drug charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Dalton Kade Riggs, of Cameron, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Riggs, 33, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Riggs admitted to distributing methamphetamine in March 2021 in Marshall County.

Riggs faces up to 20 years of incarceration and fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.