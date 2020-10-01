Marshall County man admits to drug distribution

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – David A. Hood, of Moundsville, West Virginia, has admitted to drug charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Hood, 38, pled guilty today to two counts of “Distribution of Cocaine Base, AKA “Crack” and one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Hood admitted to selling “crack” cocaine and methamphetamine in Marshall County in July and August 2019.

Hood faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000 each count. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

