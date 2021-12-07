Marshall County man admits to drug trafficking

Luke Colton Cunningham, of Cameron, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug a charge, United States Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld, II announced.

Cunningham, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Cunningham admitted to selling methamphetamine in March 2021 in Marshall County.

Cunningham faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.