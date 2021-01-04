Marshall County man admits to firearms charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Jason Alexander Ruskin, of Moundsville, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Ruskin, 28, pled guilty to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Ruskin, a person prohibited from having firearms because of a prior conviction, admitted to having a 9mm semi-automatic pistol in August 2020 in Marshall County.

Ruskin faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Clayton J. Reid is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Marshall County Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.