Marshall County man admits to firearms charges

WHEELING, W.Va. – Junior Watts, of McMechen, has admitted today to firearm charges, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Watts, 37, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Theft of a Firearm” and one count of “Unlawful Possession of Ammunition.”

Watts admitted to stealing a semi-automatic pistol from a licensed firearms dealer in Ohio County in July 2020. Watts, a person prohibited from having firearms because of a prior conviction, also admitted to having 49 rounds of ammunition in July 2020 in Ohio County.

Watts is facing up to 5 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the theft charge, and faces up 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearms charge. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the Wheeling Police Department investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.