Marshall County man admits to firearms violation

WHEELING, W.Va – Justin Michael Fuller, of Moundsville, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Fuller, age 33, pled guilty to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Fuller, who is not permitted to have a firearm because of a prior conviction, admitted to having a 12-gauge shotgun and a 10mm pistol in Marshall County in May 2019.

Fuller faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the West Virginia State Police, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.