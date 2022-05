WETZEL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) Authorities say Jeremy Timmons of Cameron, W. Va., is in the Northern Regional Jail, charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder.

Wetzel County Sheriff Michael Koontz says Timmons allegedly stabbed an individual outside the apartment of a mutual friend in Littleton, at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Sheriff Koontz says the victim, who lives in Waynesburg, survived the stabbing.

Authorities say they are not releasing any other information at this time.