A Marshall County man faces multiple charges, including manufacturing and illegal trafficking of anabolic steroids.

Marshall County Sheriff Bill Helms says they issued a warrant at Middle Grave Creek at the residence of Preston Lee Ungar.

Deputies say they took an illegal short barrel rifle and anabolic steroids.

Ungar has been arrested and charged with brandishing a firearm, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and manufacturing and illegal trafficking of anabolic steroids

He is currently in the Northern Regional Jail under state and federal charges.

Ungar has his bond set at $25,000, not including federal charges.