Marshall County Man Convicted Of Running From Police And Other Charges

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- A Cameron man will be sentenced to prison after he was convicted on multiple charges in Marshall County.

James A. Vipperman, 34, was convicted of the felony offense of running away from police with reckless indifference for the safety of others and the misdemeanor offense of possession of a controlled (methamphetamine) substance.

Vipperman will be sentenced at a later date

Vipperman could face 1 to 5 years for running from the police and 90 days to 6 months for the controlled substance.

Vipperman has previously been convicted of at least one prior felony offense in the State of West Virginia.

Marshall County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Canestraro made the announcement of the conviction and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Adam Barney prosecuted the case for the State of West Virginia