CAMERON, W.Va. (WTRF) — For weeks, a Marshall County man has been without everyday necessities that are directly affecting his family’s way of living, making simple tasks more difficult.

”It’s ridiculous that people have to live like this in this day in age all because the coal company thinks we should.” Allen Wendt – Property Owner

Allen Wendt has been without any gas supply at his house for the last two weeks. He is now having to heat water for dishes and bathing on a fire pit and cook food on a portable stove.

Wendt’s gas has been shut off due to the Marshall County Coal company claiming they own the location of his gas lines.

TC Energy has been providing the lines under Wendt’s property. Without more than a day’s notice, TC Energy informed him that the coal company would be coming to plug the well and cut off his gas.

”I have letters from TC Energy about surveying my property. Nobody has ever said anything to me, give me a date that they’re going to cut me off until the day before they cut me off.” Allen Wendt – Property Owner

Additionally, the DEP had a few loose ends in their permit to plug the well that was on Mr. Wendt’s property.

”I own the gas that’s under the ground. And the DEP says this was a production well and we don’t issue permits for production wells to be plugged. They lied, they said that nobody owned the gas rights under this property.” Allen Wendt – Property Owner

The legislation that the coal companies are abiding by is significantly outdated and many believe they should be evaluated before issuing new permits.

”The legislation for the mining permits was all issued in 1974 and that’s what, they’re still operating under those permits. When coal companies change hands, I think permits need to be reissued or revised at the very least so that it reflects the current operator and not the former operator.” Charles Sheedy Sr. – West Virginia House of Delegates, District 7

Wendt has expressed his frustration with the entire situation and wants others to be aware that it is not just his property that is having issues with the county.

”Nobody should have to do this. Nobody should have to live like this.” Allen Wendt – Property Owner

Mountaineer Gas Company made a statement on the issue.

“Mountaineer Gas does not comment on the status of the customer’s accounts or the disposition of their service.” Dan Whorton – General Manager of Moutaineer Gas Company’s Northern Operations

TC Energy also made a statement in regards to their values, relationships, and Mr. Wendt’s issue.

“As an energy infrastructure company with operations in three countries, we’re proud of the relationships we’ve built with close to 100,000 landowners across our pipeline and asset network. Building and managing relationships with landowners across North America is critical to our success. That’s why we’ve developed a set of principles to ensure our interactions with landowners are conducted in a positive and consistent manner. Our guiding principles are aligned with TC Energy’s commitment statement and rooted in our core values of safety, responsibility, collaboration, innovation, and integrity. For clarification, TC Energy does not own the landowner’s meter, and would defer anything related to the well plugging to the company who owns the well.” TC Energy Spokesperson

7News tried to get in touch with someone from the Marshall County Coal Company several times over the last 24 hours but has not gotten a response. When we do, we’ll be sure to share it.