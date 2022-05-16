A Marshall County man has been sentenced to jail for the death of his baby.

Daniel Jacob Messner of McMechen will spend time in jail for no less than 20 years and no more than 40 years.

Messner pled guilty to three felony offenses: One count of voluntary manslaughter (homicide), one count of child neglect resulting in death, and one count of malicious assault.

Police stated that the original call came in from Daniel Messner for a child that had thrown up and was unresponsive.

Upon arriving on November 18th, 2021, officials performed CPR before having the baby transported to Wheeling Hospital.

Doctors determined at the hospital that the child had an indication of shaking baby syndrome.

The baby was pronounced dead on November 21st.

During sentencing, Messer requested no more than 3 years and no less than 15 years.

Messner stated in court, ‘ No matter what I said, it won’t bring my son back. I just wish my son was here. I’d do anything. I’d give myself for him.’

Messner’s mother was also in court to testify on behalf of her son, ‘ My son loved, his son. He worked hard to take care (his child). He would have never hurt that child.’