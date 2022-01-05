Marshall County man guilty of drug charge near a ‘protected location’

A Marshall County man has admitted to a drug charge.

Jacob Lee McKinley, of Moundsville, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld, II announced.

McKinley, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a Protected Location.” McKinley admitted to selling methamphetamine near Golden Towers in Marshall County in March 2021.

McKinley faces at least one year and up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $2,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

