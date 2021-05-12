Marshall County man guilty of firearms charge

Marshall County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – James Gray, of Moundsville, West Virginia, was found guilty today of a firearms charge, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

After a one-day trial, the federal jury found Gray, 43, guilty of one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Gray, a person prohibited from having a firearm because of prior felony convictions, had a .380 caliber pistol in October 2020 in Marshall County.

Gray faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250 ,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter