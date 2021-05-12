Marshall County man guilty of firearms charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – James Gray, of Moundsville, West Virginia, was found guilty today of a firearms charge, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

After a one-day trial, the federal jury found Gray, 43, guilty of one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Gray, a person prohibited from having a firearm because of prior felony convictions, had a .380 caliber pistol in October 2020 in Marshall County.

Gray faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250 ,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.