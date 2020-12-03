Marshall County man indicted on firearms charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – James Warren, of Cameron, West Virginia, is facing a firearms charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Warren, 59, was indicted on one count of “Unlawful Possession of Firearms.” Gray, a person prohibited from having a firearm because of a prior felony conviction, is accused of having six firearms and various ammunition in May 2020 in Marshall County.

Warren faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250 ,000 for each count. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.