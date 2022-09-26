The West Virginia Association for Justice has named Marshall County Circuit Clerk Joe Rucki its 2022 Circuit Clerk of the Year. Rucki was nominated for the award by Wheeling attorney Clayton Fitzsimmons, who serves on the WVAJ Board of Governors. Rucki will receive the award on Wednesday, September 28 at 2:00 p.m. at the Marshall County Courthouse. It will be presented by Fitzsimmons and WVAJ President Scott Windom.

“Our circuit court clerks are an essential and often overlooked part of West Virginia’s court system. They are our court administrators and work alongside our judges and magistrates to ensure that our courts operate effectively and efficiently. No one does that better than Joe Rucki,” said Windom, an attorney with Windom Law Offices, PLLC in Harrisville.

“Joe’s hard work and reputation are recognized beyond Marshall County, the Second Circuit, and the northern panhandle. After learning about Joe’s nomination for this award, we heard from WVAJ members in other parts of the state supporting the nomination. That says a lot about Joe, his staff and the work they are doing.”

In his nomination for Rucki, Fitzsimmons highlighted Rucki’s record of empaneling juries.

“Joe has a perfect record with empaneling juries for more than three decades. He worked as the deputy circuit clerk for 29 years before his election as Marshall County Circuit Clerk in 2016. In those 34 years, he has served as the clerk for seven different judges, managed specialized mass litigation proceedings, and he has overseen and empaneled more than 220 jury trials and 96 grand juries. Joe has never failed to have enough prospective jurors to have jury panels in place which saves both time and tax dollars for the people.” said Fitzsimmons.

“This is an extraordinary achievement.”

“It’s a great honor to receive this award. I know other clerks who have received the award. I know their accomplishments, and the excellent work being done by other circuit clerks throughout the state. It means a lot to be recognized this way,” said Rucki.

Rucki thanked his staff and their hard work.

“Our staff is very good. They work well with the judges, the attorneys, and with each other. We’ve done cross training so that staff members know how to do each other’s job and assist when its needed. We’re a team, and that makes my job easier. I couldn’t do it without them,” said Rucki.

Joe Rucki is a member of the West Virginia Association of Circuit Clerks and the West Virginia Association of Counties. He was born in Benwood, and he is a lifelong resident of Marshall County. He and his wife Susan “Soozie” Zeakes Rucki live in McMechen, and they are members of St. James Catholic Church. He is a member of Benwood’s American Legion Post #46 and is a member and past president of the Moundsville Lions Club.