Marshall County man sentenced for firearms violation

Justin Michael Fuller, of Moundsville, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 18 months of incarceration for a firearms charge, United States Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld II announced.
Fuller, age 34, pled guilty in October 2020 to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Fuller, who is not permitted to have a firearm because of a prior conviction, admitted to having a 12-gauge shotgun and a 10mm pistol in Marshall County in May 2019.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the West Virginia State Police, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office investigated.