Marshall County man sentenced to more than 10 years for drug and firearms charges

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) – Dustin L. White, of Moundsville, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 130 months of incarceration for drug and firearms charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

White, age 33, pled guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” and one count of “Unlawful Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking” in October 2020. White admitted to distributing methamphetamine in March 2019 in Marshall County. White also admitted to possessing two pistols, a revolver, and a shotgun during drug trafficking crimes.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Marshall County Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.