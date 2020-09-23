Marshall County miners treated after an electrical fire

Cameron, W.Va. (WTRF)- One miner was taken to an area hospital following an incident earlier this morning at the Cameron Portal of the American Consolidated Natural Resources Inc. Marshall County Mine.

Marshall County Emergency Management Director Tom Hart, says the 911 center received a call just before 7 AM this morning that a team of miners at the Cameron Portal has experienced smoke inhalation from a possible electrical fire.

It’s being reported that smoke came from the mine’s power center.

Hart and Marshall County EMS were on scene within minutes of the call.

Approximately 15 miners were triaged on the scene by EMS with one being taken to Wheeling Hospital.

Hart said cooperation by safety personnel from the mine was of great assistance to EMS in the process of the evaluation of the miners.

