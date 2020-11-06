Marshall County moves into “red” advisory on DHHR County Alert Map

Marshall County

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Marshall County has moved into “red” advisory on the WV DHHR County Alert Map.

This is the first time that Marshall County has reached that advisory.

Marshall County currently has the highest infection rate in the state with 72.99 and a percent positivity of 8.01.

Marshall County currently has 536 positive cases.

The WV Department of Education will release their updated map tomorrow, (Saturday), at 5 PM to decide if Marshall County will move into remote learning.

Gov. Justice will provide a coronavirus press briefing at 11 AM.

You can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.

