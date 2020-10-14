Marshall County moves to “orange” advisory on County Alert Map; Must immediately begin public testing

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- After West Virginia released its coronavirus numbers for Wednesday, the county alert map was also released that showed Marshall County moving into “orange” advisory.

With the move into “orange” advisory public coronavirus testing must immediately begin in Marshall County.

The Marshall County Health Department will begin testing today from 12 PM-6 PM and tomorrow at 10 AM – 6 PM, and Friday 10 AM- 6 PM in front of the Marshall County Health Department.

Currently , Marshall County’s Infection Rate is at 15.91 and the percent positivity is at 5.37.

As of Saturday, Oct. 10 the education map showed Marshall County in “green” advisory.

If Marshall County moves into “orange” advisory on Saturday’s education map, schools will need to move into remote learning and athletics will be suspended except for conditioning.

Dr. Clay Marsh breaks down COVID-19 Alert Map methodology below