MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – No matter where you are in Marshall County, in case of an emergency, first responders can now get to you.

This UTV is custom-made to be able to reach people across all different types of terrain.

It has a rescue skid on back that can hold a patient, and a seat for a paramedic or EMT to treat them. Plus this particular vehicle is larger than most UTVs with more ground clearance because of some of the rough and remote areas first responders encounter.

EMA Director Tom Hart explained with all the pipelines, construction, and rural areas in the county, they’ve had difficulty reaching people in case of emergencies in the past. So, for the past three years, emergency organizations have been working on getting this type of vehicle.

We’ve had several instances where the patient had to of been brought up on a bulldozer or in the back of a pickup truck or there’s been an ATV accident and they’ve had to be carried out by hand or brought out on a pickup truck or something along those lines. Tom Hart, Marshall County EMA Director

The vehicle will be housed at the Roberts Ridge Volunteer Fire Department and can respond right away to any emergency.

Funding for this project was a collaboration between the Marshall County EMA, Roberts Ridge VFD and Washington Lands VFD. Donations were given by the community and industrial partners in Marshall County so that the cost did not come out of the EMA’s budget.

The UTV was built by Green Acres Power Sports.