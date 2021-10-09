Marshall County nurse cautions that recovery from Covid can be difficult, recommends vaccination…if you survive

In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company’s facility in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer via AP)

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A nurse with the Marshall County Health Department has a cautionary message for people who have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.

She says perhaps they’re thinking that if they get the virus, they’ll simply go to the hospital and will be treated and recover.

She says that can happen, but it can be a long and difficult road.

She says COVID patients are often hospitalized for a prolonged period.

We have folks that ultimately end up on ventilators. They can be in the hospital several months. A lot of these folks, if they do survive, they have to go to long term care facilities. It’s such a process. Vickie Allender, RN, Marshall County Health Department

She says throughout their hospital stay, they can’t get the emotional support they need from their family because visiting is restricted for COVID patients.



Allender’s message is this: