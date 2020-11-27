Marshall County official confirms COVID-19 outbreak at WV Northern Regional Jail

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Marshall County Threat Preparedness Director Mark Ackerman confirms that there is a COVID-19 outbreak at the West Virginia Northern Regional Jail in Moundsville.
This outbreak is being tracked by the regional epidemiologist, says Ackerman.
