MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A group of local parents, community members and non-profit organizations are working together to combat substance issues in one area county.

They are known as RISE which stands for Resources, Inspiration, Strategies and Education.



Their mission is to make the best use of community resources to provide training and prevention strategies to promote a substance-free lifestyle in Marshall County.



They have the full support of local law-enforcement. Moundsville Police Chief Tom Mitchell attends their monthly meetings to update the group on current crime rates and drug overdoses.

” Part of the idea is awareness. Some people aren’t aware of what’s going on, but I think that’s a smaller and smaller group because of how much is going on with the amount of drugs we have in our community.” Chief Tom Mitchell, Moundsville Police