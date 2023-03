In a flyer sent to residents, McMechen says their pool, The Puddle, will be closed until further notice.

The city gave the following reasons for the closure:

*The pool is need of repairs to all the walls of the pool.

*The the cost to staff and maintenance to the pool.

*Focusing on city projects that must be addressed.

McMechen said the council is looking at different avenues for the kids to have some place to have fun.