MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — American Electric Power (AEP) is planning to upgrade the electric transmission system in Marshall County as part of the George Washington – Natrium Transmission Line Rebuild Project.

The upgrades involve rebuilding approximately 9 miles of electric transmission line in or near the existing right-of-way. The upgrades replace aging equipment dating back to the 1920’s and 1950’s. The transmission line has met the end of its planned service life an needs to be replaced to maintain reliable electric service for area customers.

“Installing modern infrastructure along the power line route reduces stress on the existing line and improves the line’s operational performances.” George Porter, American Electric Power spokeperson

The upgrades are required by PJM Interconnection, the regional transmission organization who monitors the electric grid in West Virginia, to ensure the system continues to provide reliable electric service and meets current engineering and safety standards.

Landowners within the project area can expect to receive a packet in the mail that includes additional project details.

Landowners and community members are invited to visit the project website to learn more about the project and provide feedback to the project team. Right-of-way agents also plan to contact affected landowners later this summer to discuss upcoming field activities, necessary easements, and construction.

As part of this project, the project team is seeking state approval from the West Virginia Public Service Commission (PSC) for the transmission line upgrades. Company representatives plan to file an application with the PSC this summer. If the project receives approval, the company expects construction to begin in the summer 2024 and conclude in the summer of 2025.

