Marshall County reinstitutes free COVID-19 community testing

Moundsville, WV – Free State COVID 19 testing is set to resume at the Marshall County Health Department.

Testing dates for next week are:

Tuesday 1/12/2021 – 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Thursday 1/14/2021 – 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Saturday 1/16/2021 – 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Testing to be conducted in a joint effort of the Marshall County Health Department and the Marshall County Commission.

Those seeking testing are to enter Court Street by way of 7th Street. There are no residency requirements, all adults need to provide proper identification.

For more information, contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840 or visit our Facebook page at Marshall County Health Department – WV.