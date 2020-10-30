Marshall County remains in “gold” advisory a day before Educational Map released

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources have released their new daily coronavirus cases and their daily county alert map.

Marshall County remains in “gold” advisory with the 3rd highest infection rate in the state with 37.43.

Wetzel County, which has been in “orange” and “green” advisories this week has moved into “yellow” advisory.

Tyler County was in “green” advisory yesterday, but they have now been labeled in “gold” advisory.

7News is speaking with the Wetzel/ Tyler Health Department later today.

Ohio County has moved into “yellow” advisory and they have seen their infection rate increased every day the past 7 days.

Currently, Ohio County has infection rate of 33.81.

Yesterday, Ohio County told 7News that trick or treating would be allowed if they stay in “green” or “yellow” advisory.