MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Marshall County Republican Club members celebrated the grand opening of their new headquarters today.

The headquarters is located at 1012 2nd St. in Moundsville.

Dave Evan is the club chairman and Carol Wood is the secretary.

Pictured are candidates running in Marshall County. Left to right. Scott Wolfe, county commissioner candidate; Connie Howard, running for county clerk, Laura Wakim Chapman, running for Senate; Charlie Clements; Senator, running for re-election; Joe Rucki, circuit clerk running for Re-Election; Judy Varner Meyer, running for Senate; Charles Sheedy, running for House of Delegates in 7th district; and Charlie Reynolds, running for re-election in 6th district.

Members say the club is growing everyday.