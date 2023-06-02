MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Marshall County School system puts on a huge swath of great events every year, but taking an entire family can get expensive.

Beginning on June 7th and ending July 26th, all Marshall County citizens with proof of residency can get a free activity pass. You can visit the Board of Education office at 214 Middle Grave Creek Road on any Wednesday from 10am until 6 to have your picture taken for the pass.

The pass can be used for every Marshall County Schools sponsored event. It includes WVSSAC sanctioned events at any school facility (excluding certain OVAC events), as well as concerts, musicals, the Queen of Queens Pageant and so much more.

“The Marshall County Board of Education and Dr. Haines worked together to find a way to give a little bit back. The citizens of Marshall County have always been generous, always voted for levies that we’ve passed, and so they just wanted to come up with something to try to give back. So we’re really hoping that the community thinks this is an advantage for them.” KAREN KLAMUT, Assistant Superintendent of Marshall County Schools

School officials also tell us that they’re very excited about this program, and hope that it will bring residents to their events that may not have normally come.

Keep in mind, the pass is good for admissions to events only. Certain events may have additional fees and costs.

If you have any questions, you can call the BOE office at (304) 843-4400.