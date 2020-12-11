Marshall County Resource Network is dedicated to meeting the needs of the local community

MARSHALL COUNTY (WTRF) — The Marshall County Resource Network is an organization of dedicated individuals that works to meet the needs of the local community. However, they say that 2020 has presented them with a number of challenges….a sentiment echoed organization these days.

Today, 7NEWS reporter Dan Mayeres spoke with the Network’s Director, who talks about some of the many changes they have faced throughout the years.

For over twenty years the The Marshall County, Family Resource Network has coordinated with other organizations help improve conditions for area families. They have been involved in everything from flood relief to organizing food giveaways and helping to raise money for area food pantries.

Stacie Die, FRN director, explained: ” This has been a really big year for the Marshall County FRM. We have distributed over throw-hundred, fifty thousand dollars worth of product. All new items, that we have we have purchased at a discounted rate.”

They have hosted multiple food giveaways. They have also partnered with Marshall County Schools to hand out as many as 250 gift bags to middle and high school students. They say however they pandemic has caused them to go about many events in a much different way.

Die said, ” This is the first year we have distributed food in cars, where we have had hundreds of people wait in line and we put boxes of food in their car. This is also the first time we are doing also a lot of deliveries and and a lot of contactless communication, to make sure people can get what they need. ”

They say they it’s the generous donations of local businesses and individuals that allows them to continue their work.

Die says, ” To give us the opportunity to help so many people is a blessing for our employees and our organization, that we are able to make theses projects happen. We see a need and are able to address it.

For more information on how you can help call 304-845-3300.

The Marshall County Family Resource Network was incorporated in 1996. They currently have seven employees that help to oversee a number of projects.